Climate change: Nijhum Dwip falls prey to election politics

In May and October last year, during visits to Nijhum Dwip, there was ample evidence of the forest being depleted further. There had been a kewra forest in the place where Hashim Uddin's house stands today. Hashim fell the trees there to clear 40 decimals of the forest to set up his home and crop fields. He has been accused in three cases by the forest department for cutting down trees of the reserved forest. This 65-year-old man regular appears in court. He has built a house in ward 6 of the Nijhum Dwip union and lives there with his wife and daughter.

Hashim Uddin said that the land office had made arrangements for land to set up his homestead. However, he was unwilling to show any documents in this regard. He told Prothom Alo, he had taken part in clearing the forest for homesteads under the leadership of the chairman at the time, Meraj Uddin.

Around 30 to 40 metres southwest of Hashem Uddin's homestead is a corrugated tin house belonging to Shahabuddin (60). He is originally from Jahajmara union in Hatiya. When Nijhum Dwip was declared a union in 2008, he and a few of his landless neighbours moved over here. He contacted the first UP chairman of Nijhum Dwip, the Awami League-backed Meraj Uddin and set up home in ward 6.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shahbuddin said, "When we came to Nijhum Dwip, the only vacant spaces were along the coast of the sea and banks of the river. Homesteads cannot be set up there. The forest land was high. Tree had to be cut to build any habitat there. With permission from Meraj chairman I cut down the trees and built my homestead."

A visit to the area on 10 May saw that around 40 to 50 metres away from Shahabuddin's house, the people had dug the ground, raised an area by one or one-and-a-half feet where they constructed their corrugated tin homes. Families of six to seven members each live in the houses set in this area surrounded by crop lands. The wooden poles used for these houses are made from trees of the mangroves forest.

A trip around the island revealed trees have been chopped down here and there. There are bare tree stumps and branches all over. Children are collecting the branches for firewood. The stumps of trees peeking out from the crop fields indicate that these were once forest areas.

Local people say that in 2003 during the BNP-Jamaat government, Nijhum Dwip was a ward of Jahajmara union of Hatiya upazila. Jamaat activist Tajul Islam was elected member of this ward back then. Under his leadership, the landless came in large numbers to set up their habitats on Nijhum Dwip. When asked about the matter, Tajul Islam claims that he used his political influence as well exerted his sheer labour to start a settlement on Nijhum Dwip. But he laments he received no support. Speaking to Prothom Alo in May this year, Tajul Islam said, "I struggled, relentlessly urged the administration, to establish a settlement on Nijhum Dwip. But now the people here have forgotten me." He also claims to have worked the hardest to set up Nijhum Dwip as a union.