UN rights chief urges PM to let Khaleda Zia receive treatment abroad

The UN rights chief Volker Turk has urged Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to release main opposition leader Khaleda Zia for urgent medical treatment outside the country.

Bangladeshi physicians have said Zia, a two-times former premier, was at "high risk" of dying without overseas medical intervention abroad after the Hasina government rejected pleas to let her leave.

Zia, 78, heads the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and has been living under effective house arrest since her release from a 17-year prison sentence in 2020.

The two women are known as the Battling Begums and their internecine rivalry has dominated the politics of the South Asian nation of 170 million people for over four decades.