S Alam appeals for ban on reports on its overseas assets

Md Saiful Alam, the chairman of S Alam Group, and his wife Farjana Parvin have filed an appeal at the Appellate Division for a ban on publishing reports, statements, opinions or any videos online about their overseas assets.

The appeal was made on behalf of Sailful Alam and his wife by their legal representatives on Tuesday. One of their lawyers said that a hearing on the appeal could take place today, Wednesday in the Appellate Division.