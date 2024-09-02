Golden chapter of relation was between 2 govts, we seek this among people: Adviser

“The golden chapter of relations was between the two governments, not among the people. We want such a relationship among the people. Let the people think, actually the relationship is very good. It is better to acknowledge that this was not there. People had grievances, it is possible to ameliorate those.”

When asked about whether there is a tension in bilateral relations with India and ties deepening with Pakistan, Touhid Hossain said, “I don’t think any of the two is the correct description. I think there was tension with Pakistan for some reasons. All of us should be happy if the relationship becomes normal. We want friendship with all. There is no benefit in maintaining enmity with Pakistan now.”

“If you think there is a tension in our bilateral relation with India, we will have to try to resolve that bilaterally. But we think the relationship has to be people-centric.,” he insisted.