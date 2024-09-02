Dhaka-Delhi
Golden chapter of relation was between 2 govts, we seek this among people: Adviser
Foreign affairs adviser Md. Touhid Hossain Monday said the golden chapter of Bangladesh-India relations during the immediate past Sheikh Hasina government was between the governments of the two countries, not among the people. But they want such a relationship among the people of the two countries.
He further said that let there be a faith among the people of the two countries that there is a very good bilateral relationship.
The foreign affairs adviser was talking to the media at his secretariat office in the afternoon.
“The golden chapter of relations was between the two governments, not among the people. We want such a relationship among the people. Let the people think, actually the relationship is very good. It is better to acknowledge that this was not there. People had grievances, it is possible to ameliorate those.”
When asked about whether there is a tension in bilateral relations with India and ties deepening with Pakistan, Touhid Hossain said, “I don’t think any of the two is the correct description. I think there was tension with Pakistan for some reasons. All of us should be happy if the relationship becomes normal. We want friendship with all. There is no benefit in maintaining enmity with Pakistan now.”
“If you think there is a tension in our bilateral relation with India, we will have to try to resolve that bilaterally. But we think the relationship has to be people-centric.,” he insisted.
Responding to a question on whether Bangladesh is suffering from the distance with India, the foreign adviser said, “You will have to consider this much later… Currently we are going through a change. Now you can’t consider whether we are suffering or not. I don’t see any problem offhand.”
He also spoke about the role of Indian media regarding Bangladesh in the last few weeks. Touhid Hossain said what the Indian media did was “full of lies”.
“There remains some chaos after a revolution. There has been a revolution here, you must accept that. There was some chaos. In that case, there could be some accidents. But the way Indian media started reporting on those … but none of the global media that are neutral did take up the Indian line of thinking,” he pointed out.
He was also asked whether former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was in India or would they know if she shifts to any other country.
The foreign adviser said, “We don’t have communication with her. She is now in Indian refuge. If she moves to another country, you don’t have to know that from us. You yourself will know that. Maybe you will know this from the source from where I will. Because, this will be reported in the newspapers, and the media. We are not thinking about this.”