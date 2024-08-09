Adilur Rahman Khan has been appointed as the new interim government's advisor to the industries ministry.

He is the secretary of the human rights organisation Odhikar. Along with other members of the civil society, he set up Odhikar in 1994.

On charges of spreading "false and fabricated" news concerning the operation of the law enforcement agencies on the Hefazat-e-Islam rally on 5-6 May 2013 in Motijheel of the capital, he and his associate, Odhikar's director AS Nasir Uddin, were sentenced to two years imprisonment in September 2023.

In October of the same year they were released on bail. In 2022 the government cancelled the registration of Odhikar.