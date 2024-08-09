Asif Nazrul has been given charge as advisor to the ministry of law, justice and parliamentary affairs. He is professor at the law department of Dhaka University.

Asif Nazrul was born in 1966. He earned his LLB (Hons) and LLM degrees from Dhaka University.

In 1999 Asif Nazrul earned his PhD degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in the UK.