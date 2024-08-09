Interim govt advisor
Asif Nazrul
Asif Nazrul has been given charge as advisor to the ministry of law, justice and parliamentary affairs. He is professor at the law department of Dhaka University.
Asif Nazrul was born in 1966. He earned his LLB (Hons) and LLM degrees from Dhaka University.
In 1999 Asif Nazrul earned his PhD degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in the UK.
Before joining Dhaka University in 1991, Asif Nazrul worked with the weekly Bichitra. He also served for a few months as a government official (magistrate).
Asif Nazrul is a popular columnist and human rights activists. He is the co-author of many books. His research articles on constitutional and international legal affairs have been published in top journals and books of the world.
From 2011 to 2017 Asif Nazrul had been a member of the South Asians for Human Rights bureau. He has worked as a consultant on good governance, justice, rights and other issues for to the EU Delegation in Bangladesh, UNDP, ADB, DANIDA, SIDA, CARE, TIB and other agencies.