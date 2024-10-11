Durga Puja
Maha Ashtami celebrated amid enthusiasm
The Maha Ashtami of the five-day ‘Sharadiyo Durga Puja’ was celebrated across the country Friday amid enthusiasm and religious fervour by observing different rituals including offering Anjali and Kumari Puja.
The Ramakrishna Mission Mandir in the capital experienced huge crowds as devotees came to visit the place to offer their puja on Maha Ashtami.
Kumari Puja was held at Ramakrishna Mission in the capital at 10:30 am.
In the morning, the devotees thronged various puja mandaps at the districts and upazila towns across the country including the capital city to offer blessings and prayers at Kumari Puja on Friday.
Maha Nabami of ‘Sharadiyo Durgotsab’ will be celebrated Saturday. The ‘Durgotsab’ will end with ‘Bijoya Dashami’ on Sunday.