Mansur Ahmed Chy elected TIB trustee board chairperson
Human rights activist and founder of Impact Foundation Bangladesh Mansur Ahmed Chowdhury has been elected chairperson of the trustee board of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).
Mansur succeeds outgoing chairperson Advocate Sultana Kamal, said a press release issued on Sunday.
TIB's founding executive director Barrister Manzur Hasan and Tahera Yesmin have been made members of the TIB's trustee board, the highest policy-making forum of the TIB.
TIB trustee board member Faruque Ahmed has taken the role of chairman of the audit committee. Former Controller General of Defence Finance Motaher Hossain has been appointed as a member of the audit committee.
Mansur, founder of the floating hospital Jiban-Tori, has long been dedicated to improving the quality of life for persons with disabilities and advocating for their human rights.
He played a pivotal role in forming the National Disability Forum, serving as its chairman, and has also been a member of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights’ Committee on Disability.