India, Thailand on board to include Bangladesh in Trilateral Highway project

India and Thailand have agreed to include Bangladesh in the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway project, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Tuesday.

However, Myanmar is yet to provide its opinion on the matter, the foreign secretary said, while addressing the journalists after the third 'Foreign Office Consultation' meeting at the foreign ministry today, reports UNB.

"We have shown our interest in joining this trilateral initiative. We have already talked to the Indians and Thais, and they are on board with it. The question is how Myanmar will react, as we haven't had the chance to formally engage them on this issue," he told reporters.



