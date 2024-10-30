Atrocities during July-August mass uprising
UN Fact Finding Mission to finalise its report by early December: Turk
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The UN rights chief briefed the chief adviser about the work of the UN fact-finding mission and his meetings in Dhaka with advisers, the Chief of Army Staff, heads of reform commissions, students, and officials.
Turk told the chief adviser that the independent UN Fact Finding Mission, which is investigating atrocities committed during the July-August mass uprising, would hopefully finalise its report by the first week of December.
The UN rights chief also discussed the work of the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh that is now investigating heinous crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the revolution and reform commissions set up by the interim government to conduct meaningful reforms of the country's institutions.
"There are so many that need to be fixed," he said, adding that he has also spoken to the members of the inquiry commission investigating hundreds of cases of enforced disappearances that occurred during the dictatorship.
Turk said his office is extending support to the inquiry commission. He also urged the chief adviser to strengthen the National Human Rights Commission by making it "independent" and "fully functional".
He said the UN rights agency would like to strengthen its presence in Dhaka.
Chief adviser professor Yunus thanked the UN rights chief for visiting the country and for his support during the revolution.
"The people of Bangladesh are happy for your visit. They are grateful to you," he said.
The chief adviser said his government was committed to upholding the human rights of every citizen and also to making sure that development and human rights go hand in hand.
He said his government would not "repeat" the mistakes and the crimes committed by the previous government.
The UN rights chief and the chief adviser also discussed the Rohingya crisis, especially the influx of tens of thousands of new Rohingya taking refuge in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar.
Turk called for more international support for the Rohingya refugees and sustained efforts to resolve the crisis.
The chief adviser sought UN support to create a safe zone in Myanmar's Rakhine state so that the internally displaced people in the region can stay close to their homes.
Both the dignitaries called for vigorous ASEAN role in an effort to "put some dynamism" into this regional issue for its earliest sustainable solution.