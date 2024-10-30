UN Fact Finding Mission to finalise its report by early December: Turk

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The UN rights chief briefed the chief adviser about the work of the UN fact-finding mission and his meetings in Dhaka with advisers, the Chief of Army Staff, heads of reform commissions, students, and officials.

Turk told the chief adviser that the independent UN Fact Finding Mission, which is investigating atrocities committed during the July-August mass uprising, would hopefully finalise its report by the first week of December.

The UN rights chief also discussed the work of the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh that is now investigating heinous crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the revolution and reform commissions set up by the interim government to conduct meaningful reforms of the country's institutions.