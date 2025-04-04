Chief Adviser urges BIMSTEC to work together for shared benefits

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus urged on Friday the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to work together for mutuality of interests and shared benefits as he addressed the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok of Thailand.

“Bangladesh has long nurtured the vision of open regionalism. We envision a region where all the countries and communities can engage based on equity, mutual respect, mutuality of interests and shared benefits,” he said.

The chief adviser said the BIMSTEC region hosts one-fifth of the global population while challenges abound, converting those challenges into opportunities holding considerable prospects for all.