Bangladesh makes 5 recommendations on climate finance at Paris Summit

Policymakers from all over the world gathered to negotiate a new global financial pact this week, 22-23 June, in Paris at an international conference, where a group of climate experts came up with 5 recommendations from Bangladesh, one of the most climate-impacted nations in the world, said a press release.

The group includes special envoy to the prime minister for climate change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, professor and director of International Centre for Climate Change and Development Saleemul Huq and head of Climate Bridge Fund secretariat Md Golam Rabbani.

The Summit, hosted by France, was held at the Palais Brongniart and the head offices of UNESCO and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in Paris on 22-23 June.

Heads of states and governments, representatives of national and international NGOs and financial institutions, and representatives of the private sector and civil society took part in the summit.