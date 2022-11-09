Won’t take IMF loan under tough terms: Quader

The minister, however, did not explain what he meant by the tough terms of the IMF.

When asked about this issue, the bridges minister said, “We have an understanding of the conditions for loans from the IMF from the past. We won’t accept any condition that contradicts the country’s interest.”

Obaidul Quader further said, “The country is passing through a dollar crisis. The pressure on reserve is mounting. We need money at this time. A negotiation is ongoing with them. We will do what is logical.”