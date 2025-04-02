No place for extremism in Bangladesh: Information Adviser
Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam has responded to a report published in The New York Times expressing concerns about the rise of religious extremism in Bangladesh.
He asserted that extremism will have no place in the country.
Mahfuj made these remarks while speaking to journalists after visiting the grave of Masum Mia in the North Rampur area of Ward no. 22 in Cumilla City around 10:30 am today, Wednesday.
He met with the family members of Masum Mia, who was killed during demonstrations of the anti-discrimination student movement.
Mahfuj Alam stated, “We under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus only want to continue our work of transforming Bangladesh into a democratic state through election on time. Extremism will have no place in Bangladesh. If we find that issues cannot be resolved through discussion and caution, we will take a firm stance without hesitation. Many have been given opportunities under the current circumstances, but if they misuse these opportunities instead of utilising them responsibly, we will take decisive action.”
The influential American newspaper The New York Times recently published a report raising concerns about the potential rise of religious extremism in Bangladesh. The report was published online last Monday night.
Regarding the report, Mahfuj Alam said, “The New York Times suggests that extremism or radicalism in Bangladesh could gain ground due to the evolving political situation and Sheikh Hasina’s departure. However, we want to make it clear that no one will be allowed to exploit this situation. Our government’s stance is firm - no opportunity will be given for extremism to take root. Instead, we will play a strong role in protecting Bangladesh’s democratic system and ensuring the country continues to be governed democratically. We have already taken steps in this direction, and in the future, we will continue working to prevent religious and political extremism from gaining any foothold in Bangladesh.”
National Citizens Party (NCP) joint member secretary Joynal Abedin Shishir, Cumilla city unit convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Abu Raihan, member secretary Muhammad Rashedul Hasan, deceased Masum Mia’s father Shahin Mia and many others were present at the time.
After visiting the grave, Advisor Mahfuj Alam went to the home of Masum Mia, who was killed in the Kotbari area of Cumilla on 4 August.
He spoke with Masum’s family members and assured them of his support.
Emphasising that all casualties from the mass uprising would be investigated, Information Advisor Mahfuj Alam stated, “We should be able to bring the perpetrators to justice, though it may not be possible in every single case. However, we will make every effort to ensure that the families of all martyrs receive justice. We believe the people of Bangladesh support the efforts of the interim government to build the country envisioned by those who sacrificed their lives. If political parties fully cooperate and demonstrate goodwill, together we can shape the future of Bangladesh. Even if we cannot complete everything, we can at least lay the foundation.”
Regarding the recommendations of the Media Reform Commission, Mahfuj Alam said, “The commission’s report provides a detailed explanation, emphasising that media workers operating outside the capital should not face discrimination. The government is actively working on this issue.”