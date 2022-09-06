Bangladesh, India focus on connectivity

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a summit with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi today (Tuesday). India is hopeful that PM Hasina’s visit to Delhi after a three-year gap will add new dimensions in the bilateral relationships between the two countries. And Bangladesh thinks that the entire region can flourish with different dimensions of connectivity between the two countries through this visit.

According to the diplomatic sources of the two countries, the two top leaders, in the meeting at the Hyderabad House in Delhi, will stress on developing a new roadmap for future during their discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Especially, they will put emphasis on taking the partnership to a new level by adapting to the changing situations based on the experience of the past 50 years.

Progress on projects, which ensure the region’s prosperity as well as multilevel connectivity, will get priority in the discussion this time, the diplomatic sources added.