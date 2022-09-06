India keeps eye on recent turmoil in Myanmar’s Rakhine state

India is keeping an eye on the recent unrest in the Rakhine state of Myanmar that Bangladesh apprehends it might hamper the process of Rohingya repatriation.

Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar made the remarks when he paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the meeting room of her palace residence in New Delhi.

“They told us that India is keeping an eye on the unrest being created there (Rakhine state),” senior foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told a news briefing after the meeting quoting the Indian minister.