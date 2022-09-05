Giving more, getting less -- let relations with India be balanced

The general perception at home and abroad is that Bangladesh's relations with its largest neighbour India are better than ever before since independence. At a recent meeting with editors of national dailies in Dhaka, the Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, said that the India visit of prime minister Sheikh Hasina will take relations to a new height. His remarks reflect the high expectations at a government level in India about this four-day visit that commences today, Monday.

Speaking about taking India-Bangladesh relations to a new height, one particularly recalls a comment made in 2018 by prime minister Sheikh Hasina. She said, "India will forever remember what we have given them. We have restored their peace and have given them respite from the daily explosions and gunfire, firing. They must keep this in mind." On 30 May that year, at a press briefing in Ganabhaban, the prime minister was questioned in reference to a report in Kolkata's Ananadabazar Patrika, 'Bangladesh wants reciprocation from India'. She was asked if she had requested any reciprocation and whether she had received any assurance in this connection.

The strongly prevalent question as to whether we are giving India more than we get, was echoed in the words of former ambassador and the president of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI), M Humayun Kabir. He was speaking to Prothom Alo about the decision taken by Bangladesh and India to strengthen economic partnership by signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). He said, "Attention must be paid to ensure that the agreement upholds the interests of both sides and ushers in mutual benefits. There is a general perception that we give India more and get less. So if this agreement is one-sided, this will not be sustainable."