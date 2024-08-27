Water level of Padma river stable: FFWC
Water level of Ganges-Padma river is stable, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said on Tuesday, a day after India opened 109 gates of Farakka Barrage to release excess water from the Ganga River, causing concern over possible flooding in Bangladesh.
Chapainawabganj Water Development Board sources told UNB the water level of Padma River has increased by 7 cm in the last 24 hours and is flowing 1.5 meters below the danger level.
On the other hand, the water level of the Mahananda River has increased by 4 cm and is flowing 2.4 meters below the danger level while the water of Punarbhaba River has increased by 1 cm in the last 24 hours and is flowing 3.05 meters below the danger level.
India on Monday said they have seen fake videos, rumours, and fear mongering regarding the Farakka barrage to create misunderstanding which should be firmly countered with facts.
“We have seen media reports of the opening of Farakka barrage gates that will allow the flow of over 1.1 million (11 lakh) cusecs of water downstream of the river in its natural course into the Ganga/Padma river,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries.
He said this is a normal seasonal development that takes place due to increased inflow from heavy rainfall in the Ganga river basin catchment areas upstream.
The water level of major rivers in North-Eastern, Eastern and South-Eastern regions of the country continues to decrease, FFWC said.
In the last 24 hours, no significant rainfall was observed in eastern Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Feni districts bordering Indian Tripura and inland basins of Tripura province and water levels in upstream rivers continued to recede.
As a result, the current flood situation in the eastern districts continues to improve. Water level in the rivers of Moulvibazar, Habiganj district is flowing below the danger level.
According to the data of meteorological agencies, there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the north-eastern region of the country and adjoining uplands in the next 48 hours.
At this time, the water level of the rivers of Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts in the northeastern region may decrease.
According to the data of meteorological agencies, there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the eastern part of the country and adjacent uplands in the next 24 hours.
At this time, the water level of Gomti river of Cumilla and Muhuri river of Feni district may decrease. As a result, the flood situation in the lower areas of Cumilla district may improve in the next 24 hours.
According to the information of meteorological agencies, there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the south-eastern region of the country and adjacent uplands in the next 24 hours.
At this time, the water level of Sangu, Matamuhuri, Karnaphuli, Halda and other major rivers of Bandarban, Khagrachari, Cox's Bazar and Chittagong district may decrease.
According to the data of Bangladesh Meteorological Organisation, a well-marked low pressure is located in the North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern part of Bangladesh.
Due to this, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in the south and south-western parts of the country in the next 24 hours, which may increase the water level of the main rivers in the region.
Water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Surma-Kushiyara rivers in northeastern part of the country is receding, normal flow of Teesta-Dharla-Dudhkumar River in northern region is prevailing, which may continue till next 48 hours.