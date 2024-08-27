Water level of Padma river stable: FFWC

Water level of Ganges-Padma river is stable, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said on Tuesday, a day after India opened 109 gates of Farakka Barrage to release excess water from the Ganga River, causing concern over possible flooding in Bangladesh.

Chapainawabganj Water Development Board sources told UNB the water level of Padma River has increased by 7 cm in the last 24 hours and is flowing 1.5 meters below the danger level.

On the other hand, the water level of the Mahananda River has increased by 4 cm and is flowing 2.4 meters below the danger level while the water of Punarbhaba River has increased by 1 cm in the last 24 hours and is flowing 3.05 meters below the danger level.

India on Monday said they have seen fake videos, rumours, and fear mongering regarding the Farakka barrage to create misunderstanding which should be firmly countered with facts.