Chevron hands over ambulance, assistive devices in Habiganj, Sylhet

Chevron Bangladesh president and managing director Eric M Walker handed over an ambulance to Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) at its Jalalabad gas field office in a bid to provide healthcare to the people in Sylhet.

Eric M Walker recently visited Sylhet and Habiganj where he attended events to support the local community as part of its Social Investment Initiatives. When the country needs reliable, affordable energy to run its hospitals and emergency facilities, Chevron Bangladesh has been able to step in.