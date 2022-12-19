Bangladesh

Chevron hands over ambulance, assistive devices in Habiganj, Sylhet

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Chevron Bangladesh president and managing director Eric M Walker handed over an ambulance to Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) at its Jalalabad gas field office in a bid to provide healthcare to the people in Sylhet.   

Eric M Walker recently visited Sylhet and Habiganj where he attended events to support the local community as part of its Social Investment Initiatives. When the country needs reliable, affordable energy to run its hospitals and emergency facilities, Chevron Bangladesh has been able to step in.  

Eric M Walker visited the Integrated Support for Children with Disabilities (ISCwD) Project at SSKS Clinic of Karimpur at Bibiyana in Habiganj to provide assistive devices among children with disability in our one-year program to support children with disabilities aged between 0-18 years and their families and community members living in the project locations. 

This initiative started in collaboration with Save the Children in March 2022 to support children with disabilities and their parents to get accessible basic services like health, education, and development from mainstream service providers. ​

The ISCwD project aims to benefit 300 children with disabilities, 300 parents and caregivers, 200 school teachers, and 20 local schools.

Chevron Bangladesh has been managing social investment programs since 2006. From the very initiation, Chevron Bangladesh invests in activities and programs that focus primarily on livelihood support, access to education, primary health care facilities, skills development, and entrepreneurship support.

Chevron Bangladesh carries out most of these projects in partnership with leading nongovernmental organisations.

