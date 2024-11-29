Independent journalism must be upheld for a democratic system

In protest against the attacks on the media, political party leaders, including those from BNP, have voiced strong support for safeguarding independent journalism and upholding the right to freedom of expression in the country.

They emphasised that the public’s long-standing struggle has been for freedom of speech and democracy. To establish a democratic governance system, they asserted, the state must guarantee independent journalism, and the government must take responsibility for ensuring this. Therefore, they called for an immediate end to the attacks on the media and the ongoing anarchy.

These remarks were made at a meeting organized by the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) at the Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Thursday.