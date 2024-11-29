NOAB’s exchange of views
Independent journalism must be upheld for a democratic system
In protest against the attacks on the media, political party leaders, including those from BNP, have voiced strong support for safeguarding independent journalism and upholding the right to freedom of expression in the country.
They emphasised that the public’s long-standing struggle has been for freedom of speech and democracy. To establish a democratic governance system, they asserted, the state must guarantee independent journalism, and the government must take responsibility for ensuring this. Therefore, they called for an immediate end to the attacks on the media and the ongoing anarchy.
These remarks were made at a meeting organized by the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) at the Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Thursday.
Leaders from 13 political parties and organisations, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan, Jatiya Nagorik Committee, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Nagorik Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Gana Samhati Andolan, and BSD, participated in an exchange of views titled "Independent Journalism and Media Organisations in the Face of Attack: Exchange of Views with Political Parties."
In his welcome speech at the meeting, NOAB president and founder of the daily Samakal AK Azad highlighted the growing threats and pressures against The Daily Star and Prothom Alo.
He expressed concern that, in the aftermath of the student and mass uprisings, when the media should ideally operate in a pressure-free environment, efforts to intimidate and silence certain newspapers and media outlets continue unabated.
Azad condemned recent incidents, including the besieging of newspaper offices, creating chaos, attacking media offices across the country, and obstructing newspaper distribution under the guise of protests. He emphasised that such actions are entirely unwarranted, warning that the climate of fear being cultivated through these tactics poses a severe threat to press freedom.
He also referenced the harassment of New Age newspaper’s editor, who was twice targeted at the airport, reminiscent of the repressive practices of past authoritarian regimes.
Furthermore, Azad pointed out that the accreditation cards of journalists, including the editor, had been cancelled indiscriminately.
Azad stressed that every media outlet has its own editorial stance and policy, and while differences of opinion are natural, it is the readers and listeners who ultimately determine the accuracy and acceptability of a newspaper’s or media outlet’s position. If a media outlet violates the law, he said, there is a legal process in place to address such violations.
‘The fight is for freedom of speech’
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed disbelief that, after 5 August, they would still be forced to speak out against attacks on the media and press freedom.
He stated, “Unfortunately, today, even after 53 years, we find ourselves condemning attacks on the media in the wake of a student uprising. We condemn it, we condemn it.”
He reiterated that the long-standing struggle of the people has been for freedom of speech and democracy. Fakhrul also noted that certain individuals are currently trying to mislead the nation with rhetoric that is pushing the country toward anarchy.
He called for national unity to counter this dangerous trend, warning that if left unchecked, the sacrifices made by students and the public for democratic rights would be in vain.
“We will make every effort to protect the freedom of the press, the freedom of the people, and the right to vote, no matter the cost,” he declared. “We stand with you, and we stand with the people.”
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir remarked, “Sometimes, unexpectedly, events occur that lead to depoliticisation. We must all make a conscious effort to avoid this.”
Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad emphasised that independent journalism is fundamentally tied to democracy. He argued that the diminishing space for free journalism is a deliberate attempt to undermine the state, describing it as a new conspiracy to obstruct the democratic process and pave the way for the return of authoritarianism.
Hamidur Rahman further stated that Jamaat-e-Islami has historically supported free journalism, and he expressed regret over the recent incidents of vandalism, arson, and other attacks on newspaper offices. “We do not condone these actions,” he added.
Solution is possible no matter how difficult
Nasir Uddin Patwary, convener of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, remarked, “Journalism in Bangladesh is influenced by three factors: ideological bias, political bias, and business bias.” He went on to say, “If we can collectively move beyond these biases and present objective news from the perspective of independent media, we might be able to resolve this issue in the future.”
He also pointed out that the chaos wasn't limited to The Daily Star and Prothom Alo; another newspaper, Kalbela, had also faced similar challenges. Reflecting on the difficulties these three newspapers encountered, Patwary noted, “I had to do a lot of internal work during the turmoil. From what I've observed, those who harbour anger, resentment, and complaints against the newspapers may have valid reasons. However, no matter how deep the divisions are, we can resolve these problems by sitting down at the table.”
Nagarik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna condemned the incident of slaughtering cows in front of media offices, calling it nothing but a farce. He lamented that the government had taken no action against it and emphasised that freedom of expression must be guaranteed for all opinions.
Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Gano Sramhati Andolan, affirmed that the verdict of the 1971 Liberation War and the 2024 mass uprising was the victory of media freedom, as well as the freedom of thought, conscience, and speech. “No interference can be tolerated in this regard,” he stated, adding that these principles should be explicitly enshrined in any future constitution. He emphasised, “The media may not be a state institution in the legal sense, but it is a crucial pillar of the state. The people turn to it for refuge. There can be no compromise when it comes to the freedom of the press.”
Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) Chairman Andalib Rahman Partha expressed the view that the exchange of opinions on this crisis should have been informal. By making it an official event, he argued, the issue had been “endorsed” in a way that plays into the narrative of the fallen fascist regime.
He further noted that a distance had emerged between the government, political parties, and the people. Partha called on the government to provide clarity on when elections would be held, stating, “This is the right moment for the government to take action.”
Vested group to take advantage
Maulana Imtiaz Alam, Assistant Secretary General of the Islami Andolan, stated, “We believe in the freedom of the press and are willing to cooperate. However, the media must be cautious not to attack the feelings and beliefs of the people of this country. When such attacks occur, opportunists exploit the situation. These are issues the media must carefully consider.”
Saiful Haque, General Secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party, commented on the incident of cow slaughter and cooking in front of a newspaper office, describing it as “unbelievable, unimaginable, and deeply concerning.”
He condemned the act, but also raised the question of who was behind it. “Who will investigate this?” he asked. “There is certainly incitement and support somewhere behind these actions.” Despite this, he emphasied that the fight was for a pluralistic society, where such acts have no place.
Bazlur Rashid Firoz, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Socialist Party, called for unity in defending the freedom of the press and protecting the spirit of the July Uprising. “Everyone must come together to prevent attacks on the freedom of the press and the media,” he said. “On behalf of our party, we will do everything in our power to safeguard media freedom.”
Mujibur Rahman Manju, Member Secretary of the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, acknowledged the failure of political parties to ensure the safety of the media. “The freedom of the press has always been fragmented and obstructed,” he said. Reflecting on the post-uprising period, he observed, “We saw three sides in the media. One side stood by us, helping us despite adversity. Another side was forced to remain neutral, not taking the side of justice. And then there was a third side, which willingly aligned itself with fascism.”
Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmad, Joint Secretary General of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, urged the media to adopt an unbiased approach in their reporting, avoiding divisions along ideological, political, or religious lines. He stated, “We want the freedom of the media, not sycophantic praise, which we witnessed during the previous government.”
Khilafat Majlis Joint Secretary General Muntasir Ali condemned the attacks on the media, including Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. He reflected on the recent exchange of views meeting, saying, “Many chairs were empty here during the prayer. Some of us did not pray, but we did not quarrel. We sat here as fellow citizens of Bangladesh, engaging in discussion. This is the beauty of our country. The more successful this dialogue is, the more freedom of expression will be expanded.”
Rashed Khan, General Secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, affirmed their belief in the freedom of the press. He expressed concern over the ongoing attacks on the media, especially in the aftermath of the student uprising. “If the media is attacked, and if journalists are unable to write freely, it is a tragic situation,” he said. “No mistake can be made that would allow the momentum of the mass uprising to falter.”
Calling for support from political parties
Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam called for an end to the actions that have undermined journalism, the efforts to destroy independent journalism, and the suppression of voices during the 15 years of dictatorship.
He stated, “We hope that such actions will never happen again in our country. However, independent journalism and newspapers are now being attacked in a new form. This is deeply condemnable and alarming.” Mahfuz Anam appealed to the political parties for their support in defending media freedom.
Among the political leaders present at the meeting were Bangladesh Socialist Party advisor Khalequzzaman, AB Party convener Major (retd) Abdul Wahab, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Joint Secretary General Mahbubul Haque, Khelafat Majlis Senior Joint Secretary General Jahangir Hossain, and Islami Andolan Central Publicity Secretary Ahmed Abdul Qaiyum, among others.
Present at the meeting from the NOAB (Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh) were New Age Editorial Board Chairman ASM Shahidullah Khan, New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Sangbad Editor Altamash Kabir, Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid, Dainik Karatoa Editor Mozammel Haque, and Desh Rupantar Editor Mostafa Mamun. The programme was moderated by Banik Barta Editor and Publisher Dewan Hanif Mahmud.