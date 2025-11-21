Earthquake: Death toll rises to 5, over 200 injured in 3 districts
The death toll from Friday morning’s earthquake has risen to five, with four of the victims, including two children, dying in Old Dhaka and Rupganj in Narayanganj.
Another death was mentioned in the condolence message issued by the chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus.
Apart from this, more than 200 people were injured in three districts namely Dhaka, Narsingdi, and Gazipur.
The deceased in Old Dhaka were Rafiul Islam, approximately 20 years old, Abdur Rahim, 48, and his son Meherab Hossain, 12. While a 10-month-old child named Fatema died in Rupganj.
Among the deceased, Rafiul Islam was a student of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital, according to the family, while Abdur Rahim was from Chandrakona of Lakshmipur and he lived in a rented house behind the capital’s Suritola School.
Meanwhile, Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, expressed condolences over the casualties caused by the earthquake.
According to the condolence message, five people were killed. However, the identity of the fifth person was unavailable till the filling of this report.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Lalbagh Division Deputy Commissioner Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami told Prothom Alo that during the earthquake, three people who were walking along the road in the Koshaituli area of Old Dhaka were killed when the railing of a building collapsed on them.
Abu Hossain Md. Moinul Ahsan, Director (Hospitals and Clinics) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said that three people died at Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.
Sajjad, ward master of the emergency department of Mitford Hospital, told Prothom Alo that three bodies were brought to the hospital from Old Dhaka following the earthquake.
Meanwhile, a 10-month-old child named Fatema died in Rupganj of Narayanganj when a wall collapsed during the earthquake. At that time, the child’s mother, Kulsum Begu, 30, and another person were injured. The incident occurred at 10:38 am in Islamabagh, Ward No. 5, Kanail area of Golakandail Union.
Over 200 injured
More than 200 people were injured in Dhaka, Narsingdi, and Gazipur due to the earthquake. According to the DGHS, 10 people were injured at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Ten others were injured at Tajuddin Medical College Hospital in Gazipur.
At least four students of Dhaka University were seriously injured after jumping from the residential hall buildings in panic. At least 10 students of Dhaka University were reportedly injured. Several of them were admitted to hospitals.
Among the 45 injured admitted to Narsingdi District Hospital, three were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition. Ten others were treated at Narsingdi 100-Bed Hospital. The DGHS said that this information was received through phone calls.
In Sreepur of Gazipur, more than 150 people were injured at the garment factory Denimach Limited while panicked workers rushing downstairs from the multistoried building during the earthquake.
In Narsingdi, during the earthquake, the roof of a one-story building collapsed, seriously injuring three people, including two children. The incident took place in a house adjacent to a women’s madrasa in the Gabtoli area of Chinishpur Union.
Additionally, 59 people came to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and the District Hospital with minor injuries, fainting episodes, or panic attacks, according to physicians.
In Rupganj, during the earthquake, Kulsum Begum ran outside holding her daughter Fatema in her arms. A neighbour, Jesmin Begum, 35, also rushed out of her house and took shelter on the road. At that moment, a boundary wall beside the road collapsed onto them. The infant Fatema died on the spot under the bricks.
Locals rescued them. The injured Kulsum Begum and Jesmin Begum were first taken to a local private hospital and later to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.