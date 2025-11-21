Earthquake: Death toll rises to 5, over 200 injured in 3 districts

The death toll from Friday morning’s earthquake has risen to five, with four of the victims, including two children, dying in Old Dhaka and Rupganj in Narayanganj.

Another death was mentioned in the condolence message issued by the chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus.

Apart from this, more than 200 people were injured in three districts namely Dhaka, Narsingdi, and Gazipur.

The deceased in Old Dhaka were Rafiul Islam, approximately 20 years old, Abdur Rahim, 48, and his son Meherab Hossain, 12. While a 10-month-old child named Fatema died in Rupganj.