Promoting mental well-being through a friendly work environment

Well, given the limited number of mental health practitioners in Bangladesh, we need to start at the grassroots—raising awareness in families, among friends, and in society. By taking proactive measures at the individual and organisational levels, we can address mental health issues before they escalate.

Daily discussions can play a crucial role, particularly for those who are more vulnerable. Individuals grappling with mental health issues often struggle to recognise symptoms on their own. Therefore, it’s essential to be attentive and keep them under regular observation, as they might exhibit behaviours that deviate from the norm.

In cultivating awareness about mental health, it is vital for teachers and leaders to lend a compassionate ear to students, subordinates, and colleagues navigating mental health challenges. This practice can initiate more open discussions about mental well-being.