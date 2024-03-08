Women’s entitlement, women’s rights

Bangladesh does not lag behind when it comes to discrimination against women. Bangladesh’s constitution grants equal rights to men and women with two articles of the constitution even providing special laws that benefit women in particular. There are certain such laws in the country like reserved seats for women in parliament and local government, widows’ allowance and so on. In most cases, all the laws are equal for men and women. But in reality, women cannot actually benefit from those laws.

This was stated in the World Bank report ‘Women, Business and the Law 2024’. It points out that in the case of free movement, workplace, wages, enterprise, resources, in realty women have much less rights that stipulated in the law. In the workplace, women in Bangladesh enjoy only one third of that of men. Among the eight countries in South Asia, Bangladesh ranks at the penultimate position, only above Afghanistan.

We see many such instances when we look at ourselves. We all feel the lack of women being directly nominated in parliament, women’s representation in civil service, women’s accessibility in business. In sports, women are as successful as men, if not more, but the investment in this area is much lower. Women workers in the readymade garment sector are subject to higher exploitation. Women employed as domestic help are meagre wages and so security. Women even receive less legal justice such in the case of violence.

If an end is to be brought to all of this, women must be regarded as human beings. They must be seen as mothers, as teachers of the new generation as the major influences. That is why the urgency to increase women’s employment opportunities, jobs and business facilities multiple times more must be felt not just on Women’s Day, but every day of our lives.

* Asif Nazrul is a professor of the law department at Dhaka University

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir