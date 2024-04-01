Use of birth control methods decreases drastically

A review of 10 years of BBS' Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics from 2014 to 2023, shows that in 2014 the rate of contraception use was 62.2 per cent. The next year, 2015, it decreased somewhat to 62.1 per cent. Then right up till 2023 this rate did not fall any further.

The BBS 2023 report only provides the results. It does not clarify why and where the use of contraception has fallen.

Senior public health expert Jamil Faisal told Prothom Alo, the government pays no attention to the population control programme now. The programme may have a shortage in workforce, but it has no lack of funds. Yet simply due to lack of attention, it has fallen flat on its face. There is often a shortage of contraceptives. From November last year to January this year, there was no supply of pills and injectable methods at a field level. It is apprehended that if the use of contraceptives falls, there is the fear of increased abortions and death due to abortion. In 2016 the rate of death due to abortion was 6 per cent, but now has gone up to 14 per cent. Abu Jamil Faisal said that there needs to be a proper investigation into why the population programme has fallen flat on its face.

The contraception services provided all over the country by the government are oral pills, condoms, long-term injections, intra-uterine device (IUD) or Copper T and Implant, permanent methods and emergency pills.