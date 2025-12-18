Amnesty International urges for release of journalist Anis Alamgir
Amnesty International has demanded the release of journalist Anis Alamgir, who was arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act. At the same time, the international human rights organisation has urged the interim government to create space for freedom of expression.
In a report published on the website of the London-based human rights organisation on Wednesday, the group’s regional researcher Rihab Mahmour made the call.
The report says Anis Alamgir was arrested on 15 December following a complaint alleging that he and four others had used their social media accounts and other media platforms to support the Awami League.
Rihab Mahmour said, “Anis Alamgir’s arrest continues an alarming trend of individuals being targeted for being perceived to support activities of the now banned Awami League. Rather than misusing anti-terror legislation to silence people expressing their views and opinions, the interim government and authorities should instead be facilitating freedom of expression and association, including in the lead up to elections.”
He added, “The interim government must respect its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and immediately release Anis Alamgir.”
According to several media reports, Anis Alamgir told the court, “I am a journalist. I question those in power. I have been doing this for the past two decades. Bowing my head to anyone is not my job.”
Journalist Anis Alamgir was taken to the detective branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP) for questioning last Sunday. The following day, he was shown arrested in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Uttara West police station. On the same day, following a police application, Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Jashita Islam granted five days of remand.