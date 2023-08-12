Dengue treatment cost mounts burden on patients

Ayan is 5 months and 20 days. He was diagnosed with dengue six days ago. He was taken to two different hospitals and now is undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in the capital.

Ayan's father Hafizur Rahman is worried about the costs of his son's treatment along with the expenses of their stay and meals in Dhaka.

Hafizur Rahman is from Shibchar of Madaripur district. His only child Ayan contracted fever last week. When he didn't recover from fever in three days, at the advice of the local physician, Hafizur Rahman came to Dhaka on 5 August and admitted his son to Ad-Din Hospital in Maghbazar. He was diagnosed with dengue the same day, but as the hospital didn't have a respiratory intensive care unit (RICU) for infants, the physicians advised Hafizur Rahman to take his son to a different hospital.

After paying a bill of around Tk 10,000 at Ad-Din Hospital, they got Ayan admitted to Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College and Hospital in Malibagh. But it was too expensive for them to keep Ayan there. On 10 August Ayan was brought to Shishu Hospital and placed in the RICU there. Meanwhile, Ayan's father had to pay bills of Tk 71,200 at the Malibagh hospital.

There are many dengue patients like Ayan who are getting admitted to hospitals for treatment. As it is, people are suffering due to the high cost of essentials, and now dengue treatment costs are an added pressure. According to a survey of the World Food Programme (WFP), in October last year it was revealed that 88 per cent of the people regarded high prices as a serious blow. The second hardest blow was illness and medical treatment costs.