Body recovered from Ukhiya along Myanmar border

The police recovered a body from Rahmater Beel area in Ukhiya along the Myanmar border today.

Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of Cox’s Bazar police, told Prothom Alo Saturday afternoon that Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the police recovered the body of unidentified person from Rahmater Beel area.

Local farmers informed the BGB members and police after spotting three to four bodies at the Rahmater Beel area on Friday afternoon. The police could not recover the bodies on Friday due to security reasons as the bodies were lying very close to the border.