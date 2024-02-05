Panic spreads as mortar shelling, gunfire from Myanmar heard at Ukhiya and Teknaf

Sounds of mortar shells and gunfire are heard intermittently again after two days from Myanmar on the other side of Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.

The residents of Palongkhali of Ukhiya upazila, and Whykong, Hnila and Subrang unions got panicked at the sounds of firing till 6:00am on Monday since 10:00pm on Sunday.

On the other side of Plongkhali, Whykong, Hnila and Subrang union is the Myanmar border. Sounds were not heard along this border for the last two days--Saturday and Sunday.