Panic spreads as mortar shelling, gunfire from Myanmar heard at Ukhiya and Teknaf
Sounds of mortar shells and gunfire are heard intermittently again after two days from Myanmar on the other side of Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.
The residents of Palongkhali of Ukhiya upazila, and Whykong, Hnila and Subrang unions got panicked at the sounds of firing till 6:00am on Monday since 10:00pm on Sunday.
On the other side of Plongkhali, Whykong, Hnila and Subrang union is the Myanmar border. Sounds were not heard along this border for the last two days--Saturday and Sunday.
Palongkhali union parishad chairman Gafur Uddin said firing has been heard since Sunday night.
Fighting between rebel group Arakan Army and the Myanmar army and Border Guard Police (BGP) has been going on along Cox's Bazar and Bandarban border since last year.
However, the residents at the border have become habituated. But they get frightened when the firing starts.
Faridul Alam, a resident at Shah Porir Dwip village of Subrang union, said houses in the border areas were shaking as mortar shelling and firing intensified throughout the night. Children were crying at the sounds of mortar shells and firing.
Teknaf-2 BGB commander Lieutenant Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, speaking to Prothom Alo, said sounds of mortar shells heard from different border areas of Myanmar. This is their internal problem. BGB patrol has been strengthened at Teknaf border.
None will be allowed to infiltrate crossing the border, the BGB official added.
Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer Md Adnan Chowdhury said the high-ups are aware of it. Alongside increasing surveillance and patrol of BGB and Coast Guard, people have been asked to remain alert.