Myanmar wants to take back army, border guards by sea

The inter-ministerial meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, along with representatives from various government intelligence agencies. Additionally, Bangladesh's ambassador to Myanmar, Monwar Hossain, participated in the meeting remotely.

According to several officials present, Bangladesh proposed the return of Myanmar nationals who sought refuge in Bandarban by air rather than via the Naf River route. However, Myanmar expressed reluctance to accept the repatriation of its citizens by air. Instead, Myanmar prefers to repatriate its people by sea in this situation.

When queried about the repatriation process through the Bay of Bengal, a senior official informed Prothom Alo that Myanmar Navy ships would enter Bangladesh's waters to retrieve their citizens. However, the necessary procedures must be completed in accordance with international regulations beforehand. It is hoped that Myanmar will repatriate its citizens very soon.