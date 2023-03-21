Unauthorised buses on the roads, ‘appeasing’ the police

The Emad Paribahan bus which met with an accident resulting in 19 deaths on the Padma Bridge Expressway did not have any route permit or fitness certificate. Yet the bus would regularly ply the Dhaka-Khulna route. Hundreds of such buses are operating illegally in several south and south-western districts of the country via Padma Bridge. Among them are the buses of big companies including Green Line, Hanif, Sohag, Ena, Unique, Golden Line and so on.

According to various transport companies, the rush of passengers from southern region increased after the Padma Bridge was opened. The companies have also applied for route permits with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to run more buses. But BRTA is not issuing the permits due to objections from Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). As a result, the owners are operating buses on the roads without permission, simply 'appeasing' the police. In the process, unfit buses are also plying freely through this expressway. Besides, reckless speed increases road accidents.

Despite the anarchy, no effective steps are being taken to bring order to traffic on the expressway. While route permits were stopped due to the decision of the city corporation authorities, they say that this is the responsibility of the the police and BRTA. On the other hand, a BRTA official told Prothom Alo that BRTA does not have the manpower or the facilities to check whether the buses on the roads have route permits or whether their permits have been suspened. The police can take action at any time. It is difficult to enforce punishment if the police turn a blind eye.

According to BRTA sources, the Emad Paribahan bus met with another accident in Gopalganj in November as well, that leading to the death of three people at the time. Its route permit was suspended. After Sunday's crash that killed 19 people, its registration was canceled and legal action is underway against the owner.