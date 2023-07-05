Dengue may turn alarming this year

The dengue situation, which was alarming in 2019, is comparatively more severe in the country this year, according to the latest pre-monsoon survey conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The density of Aedes mosquitoes, the primary vectors of dengue, and the number of potential hotspots have surged to the highest levels in the past five years.

Out of the 98 wards within the two city corporations of Dhaka, 55 wards are at high risk of dengue, in stark contrast to the 21 high-risk wards identified in 2019.

According to the DGHS and the pre-monsoon survey, Aedes mosquitoes, which carry the dengue virus, are prevalent in all areas of Dhaka's two city corporations.

There are fears that the dengue outbreak could last as long as it did last year. Despite the city corporation's efforts, the situation may worsen if residents do not take precautions.