Hesitant diplomacy, disjointed actions

Unfortunately, this desired coordination is still absent in our foreign policy. On a sensitive issue like communication with the Arakan Army, if the Myanmar government raises questions or if in the future they themselves enter into an agreement with the Arakan Army, what position will Bangladesh take? These questions point to gaps in our strategic preparedness.

In my view, as a neighbour, our objective should be to support the creation of conditions within Myanmar that would enable the safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya. Whether that means accepting the mediation of China or another regional power, or maintaining constructive and respectful bilateral relations with the Myanmar government, in all cases, a realistic, humane, and coordinated strategy is essential.

At this moment, Bangladesh’s diplomacy faces at least four major and clearly defined challenges: 1. To continue economic progress through good governance while working in balanced partnerships with the global community, especially in creating an enabling domestic environment for employment and a secure future for the new generation; 2. The Rohingya crisis and Myanmar’s political instability; 3. Energy security and geostrategic competition in the Bay of Bengal; and, 4. Establishing a balanced and self-reliant diplomatic position amid the competing spheres of influence of the United States, China, and India.