28 killed in 36 incidents of mob justice in September

As many as 28 people were killed in 36 incidents of mob lynching across the country in September. Some 14 people were injured in these incidents.

Besides, at least 16 people were killed and 706 sustained injuries in political violence across the country in the same month. This came up in a report published by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) on the human rights situation in September.

The report states, although the human rights situation has improved in some aspects under the interim government, the overall situation didn’t see any promising progress. The situation has worsened in some cases.