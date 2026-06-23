Alternative protection needed for 92 products

Bangladesh will no longer be able to impose para-tariffs—additional taxes beyond customs duties on imported products to protect domestic industries—after graduating from Least Developed Country (LDC) status. Until now, the country has relied on measures such as Regulatory Duties (RD), Supplementary Duties (SD), minimum customs values, and Advance Income Tax (AIT) as forms of para-tariff protection.

Following graduation, however, such measures will no longer be permissible. As a result, Bangladesh will need to rely increasingly on trade remedy mechanisms as an alternative means of safeguarding local industries.

These recommendations were made in a research report prepared by the Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) for the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC).

The report was developed through surveys, interviews, focus group discussions, and economic modelling, and examines Bangladesh’s current trade protection framework, international experiences, challenges faced by exporters, and future policy options.