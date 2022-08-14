DMP takes foolproof security measures for National Mourning Day

“Security plan has been taken for peaceful observance of each and every programme marking the day. Particularly, Dhanmondi-32 and its adjoining areas have been brought under unprecedented security surveillance. Control rooms, archways and closed circuit cameras (CCTVs) have been set up as the president, the prime minister and other VIPs are expected to pay their respects on the portrait of Bangabandhu here,” he said.
The DMP chief said everyone coming to pay homage at Bangabandhu’s portrait will have to pass through police check posts and archway gates to ensure their safety and security.
In this regard, he urged the respected citizens to cooperate with the police on duty. The security measures have been strengthened at places where public gatherings are likely to happen, including Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and Banani Graveyard, Shafiqul said.
Adequate number of uniform police will be deployed along with SWAT, bomb disposal units and plain clothes police. Dog squads of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police will sweep Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and Banani Graveyard and River police will patrol the Dhanmondi lake, he said.
Besides, senior officers will be stationed round the clock at the temporary control rooms to deal with any situation on the ground, the commissioner added.
The DMP commissioner requested city dwellers not to carry trolley bag, backpack, Tiffin-carrier, knife, explosive substances, gaslight and firearms during the National Mourning Day programmes.
He requested all those who will come to pay their respects to follow health guidelines while entering Dhanmondi Road No 32 to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Replying to a question, the DMP commissioner said that there are no specific information about militant’s threats from intelligence agencies such as SB, ATU, NSI and DGFI.
He said the DMP’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit will continue to monitor the activities of militants in the cyber world through cyber patrolling.
Shafiqul said August is a cursed month for the Bengali nation as conspirators brutally killed Bangabandhu, Bangamata and most of his family members on 15 August, 1975.
He said in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, a security blanket has been laid out across the capital to observe the National Mourning Day peacefully across the capital as many political organisations are set to hold doa mahfils to mark the day.
Additional commissioners of DMP Mir Rezaul Alam, AKM Hafeez Akter, CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman, Syed Nurul Islam and joint commissioners and deputy commissioners were present.