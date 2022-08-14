DMP takes foolproof security measures for National Mourning Day

“Security plan has been taken for peaceful observance of each and every programme marking the day. Particularly, Dhanmondi-32 and its adjoining areas have been brought under unprecedented security surveillance. Control rooms, archways and closed circuit cameras (CCTVs) have been set up as the president, the prime minister and other VIPs are expected to pay their respects on the portrait of Bangabandhu here,” he said.

The DMP chief said everyone coming to pay homage at Bangabandhu’s portrait will have to pass through police check posts and archway gates to ensure their safety and security.

In this regard, he urged the respected citizens to cooperate with the police on duty. The security measures have been strengthened at places where public gatherings are likely to happen, including Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and Banani Graveyard, Shafiqul said.