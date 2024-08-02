Protests, demonstrations all over city, demands for justice

From the morning today, Friday, students, professionals, artistes, physician and others have been demonstrating and protesting in various places of the capital.

Despite the rain, they took out mass processions and held protest programmes.

Students, teachers and parents gathered at 10:00 Friday morning in front of RAJUK Uttara Model College. They took part in protest rallies, demanding justice the killing of students. The air all around resounded with slogans.

Taking part in the protest, HSC examinee Sajjadur Rahman said, "What was the fault of my brother Mugdha, what was the fault of that little girl who was standing in her verandah? What was the fault of so many of the innocent people who have been killed? Why were they so brutally killed? We want justice for each and every killing."