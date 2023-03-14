Gas lines in Dhaka pose as death risk

Although the longevity of the pipelines which supply gas to households in the capital city Dhaka was 30 years, these same pipelines are still being used to supply gas even 10 years after the expiry date, officials have said.

So the gas supply pipelines have become risky as leaks are often discovered in the gas supply lines, creating risk of serious accidents.

Even though it is compulsory to check whether there are leaks in the gas pipelines, this matter is not supervised properly. When some connections are permanently disconnected due to negligence, the gas supply is not always halted.

Police investigations into the June 2021 explosion in a building at Maghbazar in the capital city, revealed that the accident occurred due to gas accumulating from a disconnected Titas Gas pipeline.

The police suspect the same cause behind the recent explosions in Science Laboratory intersection and the building in Siddique Bazar. A total of 39 persons died in the explosions at Maghbazar, Science Lab and Siddique Bazar.

The explosion that took place a year and a half ago in a mosque at Narayanganj, killing 34 persons, was also caused due to a leak in the gas pipeline there.