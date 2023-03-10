Explosion possibly caused by abandoned Titas Gas line

However, managing director of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, Md Harunur Rashid Mollah, speaking to Prothom Alo, said there is no scope for any legal gas connection in the basement. He is unaware of any such gas connection in the Siddique Bazar building. A Titas Gas team is working there. If any such evidence arises, the matter will be investigated.

CTTC findings, after an inspection of the explosion site, revealed that there was an approximate 20 metre gas line leading from a rise at the back of the seven-storey building. Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of CTTC's bomb disposal unit Rahmat Ullah Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, after the basement was air-conditioned, the rooms there remained closed. There were five shops in the basement. As the shops were air-conditioned, there was no air ventilation and the gas began to accumulate there. Some sort of spark there led to the explosion.

According to the fire service, when members of their rescue team arrived at the spot, they could get the smell of gas. They immediately contacted the Titas Gas authorities. Titas Gas workers came and disconnected the gas connections with the building.

Member of the investigation committee set up by the fire service and Dhaka division deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Dinmoni Sharma, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that two officials of Titas Gas came and shut down the gas connection which had been repaired seven days ago. The next day, Wednesday, Titas Gas officials came to the site and said that there had been no smell of gas. However, it was only natural for there to be no smell of gas there, a day after the connection had been shut.