Morning news highlights

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east
The governor of Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, said on Telegram that a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility in the port city, cutting power. Residential areas had also been hit, but no casualties were reported.
Damaged buildings not to be demolished now: RAJUK
Shamsuddin Haider Chowdhury, convener of the technical committee Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), said this to newspersons after visiting the damaged building on Wednesday.
Rohingya situation becomes difficult due to Russia-Ukraine war: PM
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the war in Ukraine and its refugees have attracted the global attention shifting the focus from the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh which makes the situation more difficult.
Dhaka becomes deadly city due to govt negligence: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday voiced concern that Dhaka has become an 'explosion-prone’ and 'dangerous' city due to the government’s extreme negligence and mismanagement.