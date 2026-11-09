PM leaves tomorrow for COP31 summit in Turkiye

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will leave here tomorrow for Türkiye to attend the COP31 World Leaders' Summit, where he will address a plenary session and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Antalya on 11-12 November, with the Prime Minister set to deliver Bangladesh's statement at a plenary session on 12 November.

COP, officially known as the Conference of the Parties, is the annual United Nations climate summit where countries discuss collective action to address climate change.

Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury briefed reporters on preparations for the visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.