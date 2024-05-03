Violence and clashes at six upazilas

There have been reports of clashes in six upazilas centering the sixth upazila parishad election. In some places there have been clashes between the two sides and in some places the election camps have been attacked and a number of business establishments and vehicles damaged. The police have filed a case against supporters of a chairman candidate on charges of entering the Belkuchi police station at Sirajganj and creating chaos. In Sujanagar, Pabna, five persons were injured with two receiving bullet injuries during clashes between two sides.

Sources in the Belkuchi police station said that at around 9:30pm Wednesday night at the Chala Shat Rastar Mor intersection of Belkuchi municipal area, activists and supporters of the upazila chairman candidates Aminul Islam and Badiuzzaman Fakir got caught up in altercations and skirmishes. Badiuzzaman went to the police station to lodge a complaint, but Aminul Islam's activists and supporters entered the police station at the same time too. Aminul Islam's men created disorder, shouting loudly and disrupting the situation. The police arrested 10 in the incident.