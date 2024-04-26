EC meeting
Upazila elections: Concerns over potential influence of MPs, ministers
The ruling Awami League (AL) didn’t field party nominated candidates for the upcoming upazila elections. Still, there are concerns that the incumbent ministers and MPs may exert influence in the polls in their respective areas.
Speakers at a view exchange meeting on law and order at the Nirbachan Bhaban (election building) in the capital’s Agargaon raised these apprehensions. The Election Commission (EC) organised the meeting on law and order situation ahead of the upazila polls with the officials from various levels of the police and administration on Thursday.
Several sources present in the meeting told Prothom Alo that a number of deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) expressed concerns that local MPs and ministers may influence the polls.
The upazila parishad elections are being held in four phases this time. Elections to 150 upazilas will be held on 8 May in the first phase. Already the candidates have embarked upon their electoral campaigns. The fourth phase of upazila polls will be held on 5 June.
There is more competition in the local government polls as there are more candidates as compared to the general elections. We will enhance law enforcement in the upazila polls. If any situation arises anywhere, we will take actions accordingly.Jahangir Alam, EC secretary
According to the electoral code of conduct for the upazila parishad polls, MPs and ministers are not allowed to take part in any publicity campaign to support any candidate. However, the reality is that the MPs and ministers influence the local government polls in various ways. Many of the DCs and SPs fear the same in the upcoming polls too as relatives of a number of MPs and ministers are contesting the polls. Although there is no party nominated candidate, there are candidates supported by local MPs in almost every upazila. Some of the MPs and ministers may exert influence in respective electoral areas in favour of their preferred candidates. It’s hard to take actions against them for violating the electoral code of conduct.
According to several EC sources, it came out at one point of the meeting that polling officials face ‘punishment’ such as transfer after the election if they take action against the MPs and ministers. One of the election commissioners also admitted to that in the meeting.
Sources say some expressed concern that the situation may worsen due to the internal rift within the Awami League in some areas. The BNP’s (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) absence in the polls also came into discussion during the meeting. Several officials of field administration said that there is fear of poll violence in some places.
Sources say the EC held an unofficial meeting over these issues following the discussion with the field administration to set an action plan. The EC may issue a letter addressing the speaker of the parliament requesting her to instruct the MPs to abide by the electoral codes.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, EC secretary Jahangir Alam said, “Nobody in the meeting complained that the MPs are exerting influence. However, some of them expressed concern that the ministers may exert some sort of influence if they stay in their areas during the polls.”
The democratic stability and continuity that came through the last parliamentary polls could be at stake if we fail in this election. By holding a fair election, we have to prove that democracy still exists in BangladeshKazi Habibul Awal, CEC
Election commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir and Md Anishur Rahman attended the meeting chaired by chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal. EC Secretary.
Among others, EC secretary Jahangir Alam, Public Security Division senior secretary Mostafizur Rahman, inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Cabinet Division (coordination and reforms) secretary Mahmudul Hossain Khan, an additional secretary of the public administration ministry, all divisional commissioners, DIGs (Deputy Inspector General of Police) of various range of Bangladesh Police, DCs and SPs from 64 districts and regional polling officials were present in the meeting.
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, “We see a lack of discipline during polls due to emotions centring the elections. We have to ensure that the voters can cast their votes without any hassle. We have to hold a fair election at any cost.”
“The democratic stability and continuity that came through the last parliamentary polls could be at stake if we fail in this election. By holding a fair election, we have to prove that democracy still exists in Bangladesh,” the CEC added.
The meeting was open for the newspersons in the initial phase. After that, there was a closed door discussion for almost three hours.
Speaking to the journalists after the meeting, EC secretary Jahangir Alam said, “There is more competition in the local government polls as there are more candidates as compared to the general elections. We will enhance law enforcement in the upazila polls. If any situation arises anywhere, we will take actions accordingly.”
Asked whether there was any discussion on the possibility of local MPs and ministers influencing the polls, the EC secretary said, “They have requested us to take measures to ensure that every one abides by the rules. The commission also has assured them that it will take the issue to concerned authorities.”
*This report appeared on the print an online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu