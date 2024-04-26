Upazila elections: Concerns over potential influence of MPs, ministers

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, “We see a lack of discipline during polls due to emotions centring the elections. We have to ensure that the voters can cast their votes without any hassle. We have to hold a fair election at any cost.”

“The democratic stability and continuity that came through the last parliamentary polls could be at stake if we fail in this election. By holding a fair election, we have to prove that democracy still exists in Bangladesh,” the CEC added.

The meeting was open for the newspersons in the initial phase. After that, there was a closed door discussion for almost three hours.

Speaking to the journalists after the meeting, EC secretary Jahangir Alam said, “There is more competition in the local government polls as there are more candidates as compared to the general elections. We will enhance law enforcement in the upazila polls. If any situation arises anywhere, we will take actions accordingly.”

Asked whether there was any discussion on the possibility of local MPs and ministers influencing the polls, the EC secretary said, “They have requested us to take measures to ensure that every one abides by the rules. The commission also has assured them that it will take the issue to concerned authorities.”

*This report appeared on the print an online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu