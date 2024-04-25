Awami League unable to adopt hardline against relatives of MPs, ministers

The ruling Awami League (AL) is not being able to adopt a hardline against the relatives of ministers and MPs. The party could not dissuade them even at the last moment of withdrawing nomination papers. The policymakers of the party say they have time up to the day before the election. They will continue trying to convince the relatives of MPs and ministers to withdraw nomination papers. However, they are doubtful about the outcome of their efforts.

The first phase of the upazila polls will be held on 8 May. Awami League sources say the party office has information of relatives of more than 50 MPs and ministers who are still in the electoral field ignoring the party decision.