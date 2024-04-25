Upazila polls
Awami League unable to adopt hardline against relatives of MPs, ministers
The ruling Awami League (AL) is not being able to adopt a hardline against the relatives of ministers and MPs. The party could not dissuade them even at the last moment of withdrawing nomination papers. The policymakers of the party say they have time up to the day before the election. They will continue trying to convince the relatives of MPs and ministers to withdraw nomination papers. However, they are doubtful about the outcome of their efforts.
The first phase of the upazila polls will be held on 8 May. Awami League sources say the party office has information of relatives of more than 50 MPs and ministers who are still in the electoral field ignoring the party decision.
Although the AL policymakers are saying that they still have time up to the day before the elections to convince the relatives of MPs and ministers to withdraw their nomination papers, the candidates are showing no signs of that. Rather, the MPs and ministers are displaying an adamant approach in this regard.
There was a heated altercation between AL general secretary Obaidul Quader and presidium member Shahjahan Khan over this issue at the Dhanmondi office of the party on Tuesday night.
The deadline to withdraw candidature in the first phase is over. Some are saying it would have been better had the party taken the decision earlier. Despite that, some have withdrawn their candidature and some didn’t. There are scopes to withdraw candidature even after the official deadline declared by the Election Commission (EC)Obaidul Quader, Awami League general secretary
Shahjahan Khan’s son Asibur Rahman Khan is contesting in the upazila polls for the post of chairman. AL’s organising secretary Mirza Azam phoned Shahjahan Khan on party instruction on 18 April and requested him to withdraw the nomination paper of his son. On Tuesday, as Shahjahan Khan came to the Dhanmondi office of the party, Obaidul Quader brought up the issue of disobeying party instructions. Shahjahan Khan said it was impossible for him to drop his son from the polls due to the delay in the party decision. At that point, Obaidul Quader alleged that disobeying party order has become Shahjahan Khan’s political nature. To which Shahjahan Khan protested loudly.
‘Actions will be taken on time’
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader held a press conference at the party’s Dhanmondi office Wednesday. In response to a question regarding Awami League’s action against those who disregarded the party decisions, Quader said the party would consider disciplinary actions if anyone does not comply with the party instruction. The decision will be taken on time.
Obaidul Quader further said, “The deadline to withdraw candidature in the first phase is over. Some are saying it would have been better had the party taken the decision earlier. Despite that, some have withdrawn their candidature and some didn’t. There is scope to withdraw candidature even after the official deadline declared by the Election Commission (EC).”
There is no such record of taking punitive actions against ministers or presidium members for ignoring party orders in recent times. So there is no scope to expect any MP or minister losing their party post for ignoring the party decision in the upazila polls
He said the party had taken action against those who disobeyed party decisions during the parliamentary elections.
“The party will assess the activities of the persons concerned. The party will take actions on time against those who will not withdraw candidacy even during the final phase,” he added.
Asked whether there is any disciplinary crisis within the party, the AL general secretary said, “How could we be in power for four consecutive terms if that was the case?”
AL unable to be strict
Although the party policymakers are talking about timely actions against those who disobeyed party decisions, reliable leaders feel that the party doesn’t have much room for that.
Speaking to four members of the AL’s secretarial body, relatives of two presidium members, a minister and a state minister have ignored the party instructions. Of them, the brother-in-law of the state minister for information and technology has withdrawn his nomination paper. Meanwhile, Nazrul Majid Mahmud, brother of state minister for industries Nurul Majid Humayun, is contesting the polls.
Awami League sources say there is no such record of taking punitive action against ministers or presidium members for ignoring party orders in recent times. So there is no scope to expect any MP or minister losing their party post for ignoring the party decision in the upazila polls.
‘Nepotism’
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a central Awami League leader said the MPs have bound the party in nepotism in such a way that there is no scope for others to rise. Ekramul Karim Chowdhury is the MP from Noakhali Sadar constituency. His wife Kamrun Nahar Sheuli is the three-time chairman of Kabirhat upazila. She is likely to run for the polls from this upazila once again. Their son Atahar Ishraq Chowdhury has become a chairman candidate from Subarnachar upazila.
MP Golam D Golam Dastagir Gazi of Narayanganj is the president of Rupganj upazila Awami League and his son is the vice-president. His wife Hasina Gazi is the mayor of Tarabo pourshava (municipality) and a member of upazila Awami League. Their son has become a chairman candidate from Rupganj upazila.
According to the sources in the Awami League, the party took part in the last upazila polls in 2019 with the party symbol. However, there were allegations of working for the rivals of party nominated candidates in the polls against 59 MPs and ministers at the time. The party decided to take actions against them. However, nothing happened in the end. Former Gazipur city mayor Jahangir Alam was expelled from the party twice. But, he was able to make a return to the party both times.
Many of the Awami League leaders feel that in such a context, the MPs are not taking the party instructions regarding the upazila polls seriously.