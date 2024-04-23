Upazila polls: MP relatives contest despite party decision

In the Awami League working committee meeting where the decision was taken not to use the party symbol, caution was issued against winning uncontested. Even after that, seven are about to be election uncontested in the first phase of the upazila parishad election. In the second phase there are three Awami League candidates, one each in three upazilas, who stand to win uncontested. There is still time to withdraw from the second phase so that number may increase.

There are solely Awami League uncontested candidates in Bagerhat Sadar, Munshiganj Sadar, Hatia of Noakhali, Shibchar of Madaripur, Shingra in Natore, Pashuram in Feni, and Roangcchari upazila of Bandarban. They too will win uncontested. Of them, Munshiganj Sadar MP Mohammad Faisal’s uncle Anisuzzaman and Hatia MP Mohammad Ali’s son Ashik Ali are candidates. In the last election too, Sardar Nasir Uddin in Bagerhat Sadar and Selim Miah in Shibchar won as chairmen uncontested.

Of the four chairman candidates in Roangchhari, three withdrew their candidature yesterday, Monday. The sole chairman contestant in this upazila now is Awami League’s Chahlamang Marma. Those who withdrew were two Awami League men including the present chairman Chahaimang Marma and a former JSS leader.

After allegations arose of abducting the rival candidate, Lutful Habib, brother-in-law of the state minister for information and communication withdrew his candidature yesterday, Monday, from the Shingra upazila election in Natore. He had been accused to abducting rival candidate Delwar Hossain. Now Delwar is on the way to be elected uncontested.

In the second phase of the election, one candidate each has submitted nomination papers for the chairman post in the three upazilas of Cumilla Sadar, and Chhattagram’s Raozan and Rangunia. If their papers are valid, they will win uncontested. Till 30 April nomination papers can be withdrawn and so there is chance of more solo candidates.

In the second phase, there are single candidates for the posts of chairman, vice chairman and woman vice chairman in Raozan, Chattogram. In this upazila, there is precedence of the Awami League candidate always winning the local government polls uncontested.