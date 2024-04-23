Upazila polls: MP relatives contest despite party decision
Four phase election
· First phase 8 May
· Second phase 21 May
· Nomination papers for third phase being submitted
· Last phase schedule not announced yet
Disregarding party decision, the offspring, close relatives and family members of ministers and members of parliament remain in fray, contesting in the upazila polls. On Monday, the last day to withdraw nomination papers for the first phase of the upazila polls, only three relatives of the ministers and MPs withdrew candidature. Over 20 more relatives remain in the contest for the office of upazila chairman. Till now, seven candidates including two relatives of ministers and MPs are on their way to win uncontested.
According to Prothom Alo investigations, another 35 relations of ministers and MPs are to vie for the office of chairman in the second phase of the upazila polls, in violation of Awami League’s decision. As the decision of the party was not heeded, Awami League made no effort to field relatives of the ministers and MPs for the posts of vice chairman and woman vice chairman.
The first phase of the election is to be held on 8 May. Yesterday, Monday, was the last day to withdraw nomination papers. Sunday was the deadline to submit nomination papers for the second phase of the election. This phase is to take place on 21 May. Submission of nomination papers for the third phase of the four-phase election is on. The schedule for the last phase hasn’t been announced as yet.
On 18 April, in accordance to the party president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s directives, instructions were issued for relations of the ministers and MPs to move away from the upazila election. The organizing secretaries delivered this message to them over the phone over the last one week. Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader also issued a statement requesting the relatives of the ministers and MPs to refrain from contesting in this election.
Three move away from the fray
In the meantime, the brother-in-law of state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak moved away from contesting in the election at Singra, Natore. Yesterday, Monday, Shahidul Islam, nephew of Chuadanga-2 MP Alo Asghar, withdrew his nomination papers. Also moving away from the election was Ayesha Ferdous, wife of MP Mohammad Ali of Hatia upazila in Noakhali. However, their son Ashik Ali remains in the contest and is to win uncontested.
The party is taking different stances at different times. That is why no one is attaching any importance to this decision. They take it for granted that they will eventually be excused
Those disregarding party decision
Those who have disregarded the party decision and remained in the contest include MP Shahjahan Khan’s son Asibur Rahman Khan, candidate for the post of Madaripur Sadar chairman; Noakhali’s Subarnachar chairman Ekramul Karim Chowdhury’s son Atahar Ishraq Chowdhury; Bogura’s Sariakandi MP Shahadara Mannan’s son Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain; and, in Sonatala upazila, Shahadara Mannan’s younger brother Minhaduzzaman.
Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi upazila Awami League president Mohammad Ali, upazila Awami League vice president Shafiqul Islam and Mohammad Ali’s youngest son Ali Afsar have not withdrawn their candidature. Mohammad Ali and Shafiqul Islam are the uncles of MP Mazharul Islam. And Ali Afsar is Mazharul Islam cousin.
Kushtia municipal Awami League’s general secretary and present upazila parishad chairman Ataur Rahman has not withdrawn his candidature. He is the cousin of Awami League joint general secretary and MP Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif.
In Dhanbari of Tangail, Harun Ur Rashid, cousin of Awami League presidium member and MP Abdur Razzak, has not withdrawn his candidature.
At a meeting on 23 January of Awami League’s apex policymaking forum, the working committee, it was decided not to use the party symbol in local government elections. Taking this opportunity, ministers and MPs have fielded their own offspring and family members as candidates for the office of upazila chairman. Awami League leadership came to know that in some areas the ministers and MP have also fielded candidates of their choice (“my men”).
The party leadership apprehended that this would cause divisions within the party at the grassroots and disrupt the balance. They accordingly issued instructions for these candidates to move away.
Expulsion, then amnesty
On condition of anonymity, a central leader of Awami League told Prothom Alo that in the past many leaders who violated party decisions to stand n the election, were later granted general amnesty. In fact, there is precedence of former mayor of Gazipur, Jahangir Alam, being granted pardon twice. In the last general election the leaders were given the chance to contest in the polls as independent candidates in order to give it a semblance of a participatory poll. By not using the party symbol in the local election, the party wants to give the same chance. In other words, the party is taking different stances at different times. That is why no one is attaching any importance to this decision. They take it for granted that they will eventually be excused.
According to Awami League’s constitution, anyone contesting in any election in violation of the party decision, will be directly expelled. But in the national election, the independent candidates were not punished, but rather drawn back into the party fold. Awami League leaders are doubtful how far it will be possible to take measures against the relatives of the ministers and MPs.
Awami League’s working committee meeting is scheduled to be held on 30 April. There may be discussions and decision on the upazila polls at this meeting. Leaders of the party say there is nothing more to be done other than wait till then.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Awami League joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said that the ministers and MPs are surely aware of the consequences of violating party decision. Let’s wait and see what happens.
Awami League was strongly criticised at home and abroad for its candidates winning uncontested in 153 seats in the 2014 national election boycotted by the opposition. That is why Awami League is actively endeavouring to avoid any uncontested wins
Winning uncontested
In the Awami League working committee meeting where the decision was taken not to use the party symbol, caution was issued against winning uncontested. Even after that, seven are about to be election uncontested in the first phase of the upazila parishad election. In the second phase there are three Awami League candidates, one each in three upazilas, who stand to win uncontested. There is still time to withdraw from the second phase so that number may increase.
There are solely Awami League uncontested candidates in Bagerhat Sadar, Munshiganj Sadar, Hatia of Noakhali, Shibchar of Madaripur, Shingra in Natore, Pashuram in Feni, and Roangcchari upazila of Bandarban. They too will win uncontested. Of them, Munshiganj Sadar MP Mohammad Faisal’s uncle Anisuzzaman and Hatia MP Mohammad Ali’s son Ashik Ali are candidates. In the last election too, Sardar Nasir Uddin in Bagerhat Sadar and Selim Miah in Shibchar won as chairmen uncontested.
Of the four chairman candidates in Roangchhari, three withdrew their candidature yesterday, Monday. The sole chairman contestant in this upazila now is Awami League’s Chahlamang Marma. Those who withdrew were two Awami League men including the present chairman Chahaimang Marma and a former JSS leader.
After allegations arose of abducting the rival candidate, Lutful Habib, brother-in-law of the state minister for information and communication withdrew his candidature yesterday, Monday, from the Shingra upazila election in Natore. He had been accused to abducting rival candidate Delwar Hossain. Now Delwar is on the way to be elected uncontested.
In the second phase of the election, one candidate each has submitted nomination papers for the chairman post in the three upazilas of Cumilla Sadar, and Chhattagram’s Raozan and Rangunia. If their papers are valid, they will win uncontested. Till 30 April nomination papers can be withdrawn and so there is chance of more solo candidates.
In the second phase, there are single candidates for the posts of chairman, vice chairman and woman vice chairman in Raozan, Chattogram. In this upazila, there is precedence of the Awami League candidate always winning the local government polls uncontested.
In local government elections last months, the daughter of Awami League MP AKM Bahauddin Nasim was elected mayor of Cumilla City Corporation. The upazila chairman is known to be close to him too. And so, Awami League leaders feel, this MP is about to establish his sole supremacy in Cumilla Sadar.
The voter turnout in the national election was low because of the opposition boycott. In recent times there has been low voter turnout in the local government polls too. Awami League was strongly criticised at home and abroad for its candidates winning uncontested in 153 seats in the 2014 national election boycotted by the opposition. That is why Awami League is actively endeavouring to avoid any uncontested wins.
[Prothom Alo staff correspondents and correspondents of the concerned areas assisted in providing information for this report.