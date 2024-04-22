AL ministers-MPs' relatives reluctant to withdraw candidacy

Awami League asked children and close relatives of its members of parliament and ministers to withdraw candidacy from the upcoming upazila parishad election.

But they are not showing any intention to back away from the race as per the party’s instruction.

Today, Monday, is the last date for withdrawal of nomination forms in the first phase of upazila parishad election.

Sources said around 25 close relatives of ministers-MPs are contesting in the upazila election. Of them, around 15 are vying in the first round of election due on 8 May.

In Natore’s Singra upazila, state minister for information and communication technology’s brother-in-law Luftul Habib withdrew his candidacy on Sunday. Allegations of abducting his rival candidate appeared against him. None except him among the close relatives backtracked from the election as of yesterday.

According to four organising secretaries of Awami League, the MPs whose relatives are contesting in the upazila polls have been informed about the party’s decision in this end. Some were even called several times and urged to withdraw the candidature of their relatives. But they showed reluctance by coming up with various excuses. Organising secretaries said they would talk to the concerned MPs even today.

An organising secretary told Prothom Alo that they have no option but to request the ministers and MPs. There is a meeting of Awami League's highest policy-making forum on 30 April. In that meeting, party chief and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will be handed over the list of relatives of ministers and MPs who will contest. Then a decision to take disciplinary action may be taken.

Upazila elections are being held in four phases this time. The first phase voting will be held in 150 upazilas on 8 May. The second phase of voting will be held in 161 upazilas on 21 May. The deadline for submission of nomination papers for the second phase ended yesterday.