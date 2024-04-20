Minister-MP relatives not moving away from upazila polls yet

Ruling Awami League has instructed the offspring, family members and close relatives of ministers and members of parliament to move away from the upazila parishad election. However, even after receiving these central instructions from the party, the relatives of the ministers and MPs are not withdrawing from the polls. They want to take some more time.

The Awami League central leadership has even warned of organisational action, even expulsion from the party, against those who would violate the instructions and remain in the contest.

Even after that, the ministers and MPs who have entered their children and relatives in the fray, have said that they will wait and see just how stern the party will actually be. They will bide their time about deciding on whether their relatives will move away from the polls or not.