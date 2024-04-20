Minister-MP relatives not moving away from upazila polls yet
Ruling Awami League has instructed the offspring, family members and close relatives of ministers and members of parliament to move away from the upazila parishad election. However, even after receiving these central instructions from the party, the relatives of the ministers and MPs are not withdrawing from the polls. They want to take some more time.
The Awami League central leadership has even warned of organisational action, even expulsion from the party, against those who would violate the instructions and remain in the contest.
Even after that, the ministers and MPs who have entered their children and relatives in the fray, have said that they will wait and see just how stern the party will actually be. They will bide their time about deciding on whether their relatives will move away from the polls or not.
Member of parliament Ekramul Karim Chowdhury had threatened to bring a halt to development work in the area if the people did not vote for his son in Subarnachar in Noakhali. There are allegations that Lutful Habib of Natore abducted the opposing candidate.
When reports of these incidents and other instances of conflict came to the attention of party president, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, she expressed her anger and instructed party general secretary Obaidul Quader to ensure that the children, family members and close relatives of ministers and MPs move away from the election, party sources said.
The upazila election is being held in five phases this time. Elections will be held in 150 upazilas in the first phase. According to Prothom Alo investigations, the offspring, family members and close relatives of ministers and MPs have become candidates for the post of chairman in 14 upazilas of the first phase.
Awami League party sources say that the decision regarding ministers and MPs will be applicable to four phases of the upazila election.
Sources say that upon receiving these instructions from the party chief, Obaidul Quader yesterday, Thursday, held an informal meeting at the Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi.
Present at the meeting were the acting organising secretary, office secretary and deputy office secretary. Obaidul Quader instructed the organising secretary and the office secretary to draw up a list of all the ministers and MPs whose relatives and family members are contesting in the polls.
The acting organising secretary immediately made phone calls to the Madaripur Sadar MP and party presidium member Shahjahan Khan as well as Noakhali's Ekramul Karim Chowdhury and informed them of the party decision.
In a statement issued yesterday, Thursday, Obaidul Quader said that stern organisational directives have been issued so that ministers and MPs cannot interfere in the upazila election.
Ekram awaits response to his complaint
Member of parliament Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that he had received the directives. He would follow anything as instructed by the head of the party. However, he contends that the present chairman of Subarnachar and district Awami League president AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury, who is contesting against his son in Subarnachar, Noakhali, has contested against the 'boat' in the last national parliamentary polls. He had longed a complaint in this regard with the party's centre and was awaiting a response.
Unclear on family and relatives
The ministers, MP and their families involved in the upazila elections want to take time even after the decision from the centre. The last day to withdraw nomination papers for the election to 150 upazilas of the first phase, is 22 April. They want to wait till that deadline.
They said that there has been no specification of how far the term 'relatives' extends. Also, many of the presently elected chairmen are relatives of ministers and MPs. If they want to contest again, will they have to move away too? Answers to these queries are being sought. If candidates withdraw in such a manner, then there will be chances for many other candidates to win uncontested in certain areas.
Awami League sources say that instructions have been issued to draw up a list of those who have fielded their relatives in the election. The list will be finalised by Saturday. After the list is scrutinised, there may be concessions made in the case of distant relations. But the party has taken a stern stance concerning close relations such as the offspring, siblings or brothers-in-law of the ministers and MPs.
Mohammad Ali is the Awami League MP of Hatia upazila in Noakhali. His wife Ayesha Ferdous had been member of parliament twice before. This time he fielded his wife and son Ashik Ali in the upazila election. But the local people feel that Ayesha Ferdous is simply a 'dummy' candidate.
When asked about the matter on Thursday, Mohammad Alo told Prothom Alo that he had received the instructions from the centre. However, he is waiting. Time will tell what is to be done.
Member of parliament of Dimla in Nilphamari, Aftab Uddin Sarkar's cousin Anwarul Sarkar and nephew Ferdous Parvez are contesting for the post of upazila chairman. The chairman here at present is valiant freedom fighter Tabibul Islam.
Member of parliament Aftab Uddin Sarkar told Prothom Alo that he had been opposed to his cousin and nephew contesting in the election from the very outset. However, now that the party has issued instruction, he feels everyone will obey the orders.
With BNP away, keeping the polls influence-free
A certain Awami League leader, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that at the demand of the party leaders, the party symbol was not used in the local government election. The objective was to ensure that everyone could contest and that the election would be free of influence. But once the election began, the ministers and MPs fielded their own offspring, family members and close relatives and exerted their influence. Party chief Sheikh Hasina did not appreciate this and has issued stern orders to keep the election free of influence.
The government has also instructed the local administration and police in various ways so that the ministers and MPs cannot exert their influence in the upazila election. Awami League leaders are also instructing the administration of the various districts to function neutrally.
Unwilling to be named, an Awami League leader told Prothom Alo that BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have boycotted the election. It had been expected that massive numbers of their candidates would contest in the election, but that is not likely to happen. Now if ministers and MPs exert their influence, then the election will be meaningless. That is why the party policymakers are making an effort so that the election is fair and that there is an increased voter turnout. If ministers and MPs are not involved, there will also be less conflict and clashes.
Other than their relatives and family members, the ministers and MPs are out to increase their influence at the local level by creating 'my man' candidates of their choice. This is upsetting the balance at the grassroots, party policymakers feel. The ministers and MPs are also trying to use the administration and police. That is why this stern stance has been taken up.
Central working committee meeting on 30 April in parliament
Awami League sources say the next session of parliament is on 2 May. A meeting of Awami League's parliamentary party may be summoned during the session. At the meeting, the prime minister herself will hold up her views concerning the ministers and MPs in the upazila polls. She will issue instructions to stay away from exerting influence.
Awami League central working committee meeting may also be held soon. The matter may be discussed then too. Awami League constitution has provision of directly expelling anyone who violates the party decision.
Awami League joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that the party chief has issued clear directives. If anyone violates the directives, they will have to face punitive action.
* The report, originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir