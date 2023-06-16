PM Hasina calls for not assigning 4IR tools to hurt humanity

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called for making sure that the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) tools are not assigned to hurt or undermine humanity.

“We have to ensure that the 4IR tools are not assigned to hurt or undermine our humanity,” she said.

The prime minister made this call while responding to a question in a talk at the event ‘New Economy and Society in Smart Bangladesh’ organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) at its office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Prime minister’s speech writer Md Nazrul Islam told the newspersons after the programme that she also laid emphasis on making sure that the 4IR does not create further divides within the society.

“We want to make sure that 4IR doesn’t create further divides within our society. We must build effective public-private partnership at the international level for this purpose,” she added.

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said that her government has started preparing the youth of the country for the 4IR and the future of work. “I’m confident that our boys and girls will not just follow 4IR trends, but will actually lead it.”