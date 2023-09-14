537 machines out of order at Rangpur Medical College Hospital

The CT scan machine is operated by the Department of Radiology and Imaging of the hospital. Nazmun Nahar, the head of the department, told Prothom Alo that there are two CT scan machines in the hospital but both of them are out of order since 2019.

Not only the two CT scan machines, but hundreds of other machines are lying out of order in this hospital. According to the health department, 537 small, large and medium machines are out of order in this hospital.

These include large machines such as MRI or CT scans, as well as the smaller machines like pulse oximeters. In mid-July Prothom Alo received the updates on Rangpur Medical College Hospital's machines in the fiscal year 2022-23 from DGHS where the number of out of order machines are mentioned separately.

Rangpur Medical College Hospital is a vital medical institution in North Bengal. It was established in 1968. Currently its capacity is 1000 beds. However, an average of 2,000 patients are being admitted every day. People from eight districts- Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Gaibandha- come to this hospital for treatment.

Established on 65 acres of land, this hospital is crowded with poor patients throughout the year. Many people, however, are disappointed when they come for emergency treatment for strokes or heart diseases or road accident injuries. For year after year many emergency tests are not being done in this hospital. A section of doctors claim that there is no supervision in the hospital. They say influential business people often deliver machines that are not usable.