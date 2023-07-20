What does being elected with 9pc votes indicate?

The total number of voters in Dhaka-17 constituency is 325,205. Ruling Awami League nominated candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat has been elected from this constituency in the recently held by-poll with only 28,816 votes.

It means that he has been elected the MP of the constituency that comprises the upscale areas of the capital including, Gulshan, Banani and the Cantonment areas, with the support of only 9 per cent of the total voters.

Relevant people say, although there is no legal barrier in being elected with such a low number of votes, it doesn’t look good.

Usually, people are less interested in by-polls. Besides, the national election is due in four months. Therefore, people were not that interested about the Dhaka-17 constituency. As a result, the voter turnout was low in this election.

However, the question has come to the fore after the Dhaka-17 by-polls, aren’t even the supporters of Awami League coming to the polling centres?

Political analysts say people have been reluctant about casting votes since the national election of 2014. People’s confidence in the Election Commission (EC) has been ruined due to irregularities and forceful occupation of polling centres.