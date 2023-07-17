Awami League candidate Arafat wins Dhaka-17 by-polls

Md Rashidul Hasan secured 923 votes, Md Akhtar Hossain 64 votes, Md Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan 52 votes and Md Rezaul Islam Swapan got 43 votes.

Total number of voters was 3,25,205 people in Dhaka-17 constituency. Of them, 171625 were men and 153580 were women.

The voting was held between 8am to 4pm in 124 polling centers.