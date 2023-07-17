Awami League candidate Arafat wins Dhaka-17 by-polls

Awami League-nominated candidate Muhammad Ali Arafat won the Dhaka-17 by-election in unofficial results bagging 28,816 votes with the "Boat" symbol.
Returning Officer Md Munir Hossain Khan announced the unofficial results in Banani Bidyaniketan School and College auditorium tonight.
According to the results, Arafat’s nearest rival independent candidate Ashraful Hossain Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam, with his "Ektara" symbol secured 5,609 votes.
Jatiya Party candidate Shikder Anisur Rahman got 1,328 votes with “Plough” symbol.
Md Rashidul Hasan secured 923 votes, Md Akhtar Hossain 64 votes, Md Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan 52 votes and Md Rezaul Islam Swapan got 43 votes.
Total number of voters was 3,25,205 people in Dhaka-17 constituency. Of them, 171625 were men and 153580 were women.
The voting was held between 8am to 4pm in 124 polling centers.